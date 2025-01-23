Israel’s Embassy hosted a high-level trade delegation from Israel

The Embassy of Israel in Greece and Ambassador Noam Katz hosted in Athens a high-level trade delegation from Israel, which included representatives from various economic institutions.

Among them were the Acting Secretary General of the Economic Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yael Ravia Zadok, the President of the Federation of Israeli Industrialists Dr. Ron Tomer Teitelbaum, the Vice President of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, Israela Steir Einstein, and the CEO of the Israel Export Institute, Nili Shalev.

The delegation was organized with the aim of strengthening economic ties between Israel and Greece, promoting new opportunities for cooperation and supporting mutual trade interests.

During its visit, the delegation held productive meetings with Dimitris Skalkos, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs from the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary General for Commerce of the Ministry of Development, Sotiris Anagnostopoulos, the Secretary General for Telecommunications of the Ministry of Digital Governance, Konstantinos Karantzalos, the Secretary General for Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Health, Aris Angelis, the President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ΑCCI) Ioannis Bratakos, Enterprise Greece, the Director of International Relations of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Vicky Makrigianni, and members of the Hellenic Association of Entrepreneurs (EENE). The delegation was also welcomed by the Minister of Health, Adonis Georgiadis.

The discussions focused on finding areas of common interest, exploring ways to expand Greek-Israeli cooperation, trade, investment with mutually beneficial joint ventures, in various sectors, such as technology, industry, energy, exports, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and agriculture.

Building on existing partnerships and forging new ones, the visit aimed to lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth and mutual prosperity for the two countries.