Höttges (Telekom): Greece is now ahead of Germany in digitalization

The CEO of the Telekom Group, Timotheus Höttges, was welcomed at the Maximos Mansion by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about OTE’s 3.0-billion-euro investment plans until 2027, with an emphasis on the expansion of the fiber optic and 5G network.

Höttges reaffirmed the commitment of the Telekom Group to continue investing in Greece, expressed his satisfaction with the good cooperation with the government, while praising Greece’s progress on the digital transformation front, emphasizing that it is now ahead of Germany.

Greece’s broader digitalization path and the development of infrastructure necessary for the telecommunications needs of the modern high-tech economy were also discussed as well as initiatives undertaken by the government to expand high-speed broadband connections, such as the Gigabit voucher for households and small and medium-sized enterprises.