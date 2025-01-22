HSGME and METLEN collaboration in the research of critical raw materials

METLEN Energy & Metals (METLEN) has started a strategic partnership with the Hellenic Survey of Geology & Mineral Exploration (HSGME) to enhance the supply security of the historic Aluminium of Greece plant and ensure the sustainable development of investments in the aluminum and alumina sectors.

Building on HSGME’s extensive experience in strategic mineral research and METLEN’s leading role in the exploration of critical raw materials within Greece, this collaboration is designed to drive innovation and foster the ongoing development of advanced technologies and methodologies.

These will support the production and utilization of raw materials. More specifically, the partnership will include collaborative research projects on bauxite deposits, leveraging the exchange of knowledge and resources between the two entities.

The collaboration between METLEN and HSGME also introduces an innovative approach to mining research in Greece, combining METLEN’s industrial expertise with HSGME’s scientific expertise. This partnership employs cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to optimize exploratory drilling and identify critical raw materials like bauxite. By using advanced algorithms, geological data can be analyzed with greater speed and accuracy, minimizing the environmental impact through targeted interventions, reducing unnecessary drilling, and lowering extraction costs.

It also optimizes the use of natural and energy resources. Beyond technological and scientific advancements, the partnership with HSGME also aims to inform local communities and the public about the importance of utilizing domestic mineral resources, promoting modern and sustainable practices for environmental protection. This strategy advocates for responsible development while ensuring that local communities remain central to the processes, with full respect and involvement. Additionally, the investment is expected to significantly strengthen the local economy, creating new jobs and delivering long-term benefits to society and the region.

Aluminium of Greece has evolved into the only fully integrated production unit for bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum in the European Union. METLEN’s recent strategic investment of 295.5 million euros bolsters its activities, by establishing a new production line for bauxite, alumina, and Gallium. With an annual production capacity of 2 million tons of bauxite and 50 tons of Gallium, this investment is expected to fully meet Europe’s needs for Gallium while eliminating dependence on imports from China, significantly enhancing the continent’s strategic autonomy.