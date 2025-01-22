BOX NOW: New investments in Greece and Cyprus-Network expansion into 10 islands in H1

BOX NOW, a subsidiary of Emma Capital Group, continues to develop rapidly.

More specifically, the company is launching new investments in Greece and Cyprus with the aim of developing the largest network of automatic parcel pickup machines in the southeastern European region.

Since the company’s launch in May 2021, more than 40 million euros have been invested, while additional investments of 4 million euros have been scheduled for this year, BOX NOW CEO Dimitris Andriotis stated.

Turnover surge in 2024

According to Andriotis, the company recorded an eight-fold turnover increase in 2024 compared to 2023, as well as a three-fold increase in parcels. It collaborates with more than 4,000 e-shops, processing 11 million parcels, which places it in the top 4 of the strongest players in the last mile delivery market. Its human resources in Greece and Cyprus have tripled, reaching a total of 300 people, while the company turned to operating profitability. Greece and Cyprus’ network

BOX NOW, in which the Olympia Group of entrepreneur Panos Germanos holds a 12.5% stake, has managed to cover 90% of the country’s population in its three years of operation. It has installed approximately 2,400 automatic parcel pickup machines (Lockers), with 2 million customers and over 120,000 locations (lockers). In Cyprus, BOX NOW has managed to cover 92% of the population in only one year of operation. Expansion of the network by installing lockers on additional islands

Andriotis added that the main goal of the administration is to expand its network in 2025 by installing Lockers on additional islands nationwide. More specifically, the expansion of the BOX NOW network is planned to be carried out on ten islands in the first half of 2025, in addition to Crete, Corfu, Salamis and Lefkada where it already has a presence. The network will be expanded to the North Aegean, Dodecanese, Cyclades and Ionian Islands (Rhodes, Lesvos, Syros, Mykonos, Tinos, Santorini, Zakynthos, Kefalonia, etc.). Development of BOX NOW Stores

Emphasis is also placed on the development of BOX NOW Stores. Currently, there are over 40 stores in key locations, such as Athens – Gyzi, Thessaloniki – Rotonda and Patras – Kolokotroni self-service and host a large number of counters for better customer service. The goal of the stores is to cover areas where there is a lot of demand, offering convenience and flexibility in customer service. Expansion plans in new markets

The company is also considering its expansion into new markets outside of Greece and Cyprus as of 2026. As Andriotis stated, the main shareholder “sees” Greece as a key point for the development of activities in the wider Balkan region.