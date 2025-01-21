Franman-ThreatScene join forces to strengthen cybersecurity in shipping

Franman, a provider of products and services to the maritime industry, and cybersecurity company ThreatScene have announced their strategic partnership to enhance cybersecurity measures in the maritime sector.

As part of the partnership, Franman will promote ThreatScene’s advanced cybersecurity services to its extensive network in the maritime industry, responding to the growing demands for strong digital protection in maritime businesses.

ThreatScene is committed to setting new standards in the field of cybersecurity, providing high-level, specialized services for the protection of valuable digital assets. According to the announcement, with an emphasis on the protection of public bodies, B2B businesses, the defense sector, shipping and critical infrastructure, the company offers solutions adapted to the complexity of the modern digital environment.

As noted in the press release, this partnership combines Franman’s extensive experience in the maritime industry with ThreatScene’s expertise in cybersecurity, providing comprehensive solutions that ensure the security and resilience of their clients’ maritime digital infrastructures. The MARINE Cyber Security Framework, introduced by ThreatScene, is a comprehensive set of security guidelines and standards, specifically tailored to address the specific security challenges faced by the maritime industry.

The MARINE framework not only covers key aspects of cybersecurity, but also ensures compliance with key regulations and standards, including NIS2, IMO and GDPR. It provides a structured approach to building robust cybersecurity systems and managing compliance, ensuring that shipping companies can operate safely and efficiently, while strengthening their confidence in cyberspace.