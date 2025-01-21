Sunlight Group acquires 51% of Lehmann Marine GmbH

Sunlight Group, a member of the Olympia Group and a technology company, has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of Lehmann Marine GmbH, a member of Höpen GmbH.

According to the announcement, the agreement marks Sunlight’s strategic entry into the rapidly growing marine battery market. The global marine battery market is expected to grow significantly by 2030, driven by the increasing demand for electric and hybrid propulsion systems that aim to reduce emissions and promote sustainability. As noted in the announcement, electromobility is a key factor in reducing emissions, enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with global sustainability goals. The market growth is further supported by technological developments, strict emission regulations and the growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions in the maritime sector.

With a strategic presence close to major international ports, the two companies can respond quickly to market needs, providing a competitive advantage in the rapidly growing marine battery sector.

Through the acquisition of 51% of Lehmann Marine GmbH, Sunlight strengthens its position in the growing energy solutions market, while enriching its portfolio with innovative technologies. With more than 30 years of experience in the production of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, Sunlight has established itself as a leader in advanced battery technology. Its state-of-the-art production facilities offer innovative energy solutions for industrial mobility and specialized sectors, such as submarine batteries, consolidating the company’s reputation for reliability and technical excellence.