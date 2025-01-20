Tsakos Group is the largest duel fuel ship operator in the world

The Tsakos Group has become the largest shipping company with dual fuel ships and has launched a green investment program worth 2 billion dollars.

As Dr. Nikos Tsakos revealed “with new technology dual fuel ships, we are the largest dual fuel operator in the world and we continue to do so. During the year, we managed to make long-term agreements with companies such as EXXON, Chevron, TOTAL, Equinor, Shell, BP. Regarding dry cargo and containers, we collaborate with NYK, Hapag Lloyd and CMA CGM.”

Regarding Tsakos Energy Navigation, the group’s NYSE-listed shipping company, Dr. Tsakos noted that it has minimum contracted revenues of 2 billion dollars for the coming years. He also emphasized that 70% of the company’s charter agreements come from time charters with the world’s largest charterers.

Fleet renewal

In 2024, the company sold 17 older ships and invested in 25 modern new ships and tankers, with a high environmental benefit.

Six new dual-fuel (LNG) ships joined the fleet as well as four new eco-scrubber container ships. In the coming years, another 12 ultra-modern ships are expected to be launched, scheduled for delivery in 2025-2028, further strengthening the group’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.