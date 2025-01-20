Chevron: Interest in hydrocarbon exploration in Greece

US company Chevron, the world’s second largest private company active in the hydrocarbon sector, has expressed interest in research in the marine area southwest of the Peloponnese and west of Crete, which borders the marine plots of a corresponding tender in 2014.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy said in its announcement that it accepts this expression of interest from the company and will issue the relevant decision this week, providing for the exact extent and the immediate announcement of an international tender, while in the immediate future the spatial expansion of fossil fuel exploration will also be evaluated.

Meanwhile, the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company will submit on Monday the relevant Strategic Environmental Impact Study.

“The natural gas that we seek to locate and export is a critical bridge fuel for Europe until 2050, and for the rest of the planet beyond 2050. Therefore, the exploitation of potential domestic deposits is energetically, economically and socially of great importance for an economically viable green transition,” the Ministry said.

Chevron’s interest, combined with the fact that ExxonMobil is already active in our country, marks the simultaneous presence of two energy giants and reinforces the belief that Greece can play a leading role in the global energy market and confirms that our country is an attractive investment destination.

The new Ionian environmental park expanding

“In addition, it is yet another practical recognition of the strategy of the Greek government, the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company for the exploitation of our country’s potential natural gas reserves, for the benefit of the country’s energy independence and security, as well as our national economy. It is important that the above development is carried out with parallel care in terms of environmental footprint, so as to produce not only energy, but also major environmental benefits for the country,” the ministry said.