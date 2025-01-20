Metlen: Supply of gallium to Europe – Strong international footprint and 500 new jobs

The Metlen Group aims to supply Europe with gallium in order to meet the needs of the European industry, as well as to strengthen its international business footprint, with the implementation of the new investment of 295.5 million euros.

In addition to the significant geostrategic benefits for the company and Greece, the new investment will pave the way for the creation of 500 direct new jobs, giving a significant boost to the local economy and society of Boeotia, since the new factory will be created within the boundaries of Metlen’s Industrial Center in Agios Nikolaos, Boeotia. The existing facilities already employ 1,700 employees.

The new bauxite, alumina, aluminum, gallium production unit is expected to be fully operational in 2028 and start on a pilot basis in 2027. The new unit will lead to an annual production of 1.25 million tons of alumina and gallium will be produced for the first time in the history of the industry in the region (50 tons per year), meeting Europe’s needs.

The goal is to increase the production of the raw material bauxite to 2 million tons mainly through the exploitation of Greek bauxite deposits that are considered to be of superior quality compared to imported and tropical bauxite. Metlen’s list of gallium customers already includes companies in Europe, mainly Germany, the USA and Canada.

“This is an investment that is in line with the government’s strategy for the productive reconstruction of the Greek economy through the strengthening of industry, innovation and exports,” Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said and added:

“The investment significantly strengthens Greece’s position on the global and European industrial map, as the production of gallium makes it possible to ensure Europe’s self-sufficiency for important products to a very large extent. In this way, exports will increase significantly and new jobs will be created.”

On his part, the president and CEO of the company Evangelos Mytilineos said that “Metlen announced a very large investment that puts Greece on the map of critical raw materials. On the map of alumina which is very rare in the world. I feel proud of this investment and the fact that we have the state with us.”