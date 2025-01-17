IOBE: Weakening of business expectations in industry

The business expectations index in industry fell to 101.6 points in December 2024, from 105.9 points a month earlier, remaining at a higher level than a year ago (94.1 points).

According to the survey by the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE), international uncertainties seem to be mainly worrying industry, the most extroverted sector of the economy, as protectionist policies may be strengthened in the coming period.

At the same time, the Recovery Fund, in its last year of implementation, continues to supply the domestic market with important projects and support relevant sectors.

The factory capacity utilization rate decreased to 78% in October (from 78.8% in July), with guaranteed production reaching 6 months from 5.1 months in July.

Rise in industrial production

In addition, industrial production rose 4.8% in November compared to a year ago. In the EU 27, it fell 1.7% while mixed trends were recorded in the individual sectors of industry in November.

In particular, manufacturing rose 0.5% and electricity also rose 26%, while mining and quarrying declined by -6.7%.

In sectors of high importance for the Greek economy, an increase was recorded in basic metals (18.1%), food (6%) and pharmaceuticals (4.7%).