Vodafone Greece to sell 49% of Fiber2All

Vodafone Greece has reportedly launched the sale of a minority stake (up to 49% of the shares) of its 100% subsidiary for fiber optics, Fiber2All.

Fiber2All focuses on the development of a fiber optic network to homes and businesses (Fiber to the home – FTTH) and the upgrade of fiber optics to the cabinet (Fiber to the cabinet – FTTC), so that within the framework of Vodafone’s investment plan, a total of 850,000 FTTH connections will be built in the country by 2028.

When it was founded (September 2023) and according to the then official announcement, its network consisted of 250,000 FTTH lines and 450,000 FTTC.

Based on the most recent statements by Vodafone’s chairman and CEO, Haris Broumidis, the development of Vodafone’s fiber optic network is being intensified, so that by 2025 FTTH will be commercially available to 500,000 households and businesses.

It should be noted that from the beginning, the management of the telecommunications company had mentioned the search for a financial investor as a possible scenario, as has happened with most companies that have been “endowed” with telecommunications infrastructure.

The spin-off of telecommunications infrastructure and its transfer to subsidiaries that are then sold (part of them or in whole) ensures that providers have the necessary funds for their investments.

Last July, Vodafone Group sold an additional 10% of Vantage Towers for 1.3 billion euros.

After this transaction, Vodafone’s net income from the sale of Vantage shares amounted to 6.6 billion euros.