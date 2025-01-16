Skaramangas Shipyards to develop maritime innovation center

Skaramangas Shipyards is moving forward with the development of a maritime innovation center in Greece.

The agreement was signed by the management and the British advanced maritime technology company Sub Sea in the presence of the Ambassador of Great Britain to Greece, Matthew Lodge, at the shipyards.

The company’s CEO Camilla Martin and the Vice President and Managing Director of Skaramangas Shipyards Miltiadis Varvitsiotis signed a relevant memorandum providing that the Shipyards will become the manufacturer of the Victa vessel for the Greek and European markets.

The VICTA vessel is an innovative platform designed for Special Forces operations in coastal areas.

It has the ability to move at high speed up to 40 knots and cover distances of up to 250 nautical miles. At the same time, it can also move under the surface of the water for distances of up to 30 miles, and it also has Stealth technology.

Its multiple capabilities and automatic navigation systems allow VICTA to respond to any difficult mission scenario and safely transport personnel for special operations where needed. Its unique design allows it to conduct operations with precision and with the least possible exposure.

Finally, these capabilities can be utilized in both the defense and civil protection fields and protection from asymmetric threats.

The complex production requirements of such an advanced vessel will be developed in collaboration between the two companies in Skaramangas.

The strengthening of the technological capabilities of the Shipyards through the transfer of know-how is certainly one of the benefits of this agreement. At the same time, through the maritime innovation center, there will be cooperation for the development of autonomous and unmanned vessels for defense use.

These synergies will maximize the benefits for the Greek defense industry. At the same time, the establishment of such a center in Greece, in addition to the jobs it will create, will also serve as a gateway for European research funds.

The innovation center will strengthen domestic capabilities, offering Greek researchers and engineers the experience to develop and maintain the next generations of such platforms.

It will also enhance the consolidation of the joint declaration on bilateral Greek-British cooperation signed last year, which provides for the development of defense cooperation.

The innovation center will be in a position to seek European funds and submit proposals to the Greek Defense Innovation Center recently established by the Minister of National Defense, Nikos Dendias.