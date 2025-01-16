Stock Exchange-IPOs: The 8+1 company listings in the last 2 years

The Athens Stock Exchange is on track for its first listing in 2025, having already approved Alter Ego’s listing on the Main Market.

This means that the media company, which was “hit” during the long economic crisis, will be the ninth listing in the last two years, and the twelfth under the management of Yiannos Kontopoulos.

According to a recent article published by “N”, an ever-increasing interest in listings of new companies on the Athens Exchange has been recorded lately, with the current “pipeline” foreshadowing a series of positive developments in 2025.

In addition to Alter Ego, at least two or three additional companies (Fais Group, Korinthian Foods, Real Consulting, etc.) are expected to enter the Main Market very soon, having officially announced their intentions.

The listings of the two-year period

Regarding the listings of the previous two-year period, the most recent is that of Bank of Cyprus, with the bank’s shares returning to the Athens stock exchange on September 23, 2024. Although the listing was not accompanied by an IPO, two placements have been carried out by key shareholders since then, through which almost 154 million euros were raised.

In July, Performance Technologies was transferred from the Alternative to the Main Market, while on June 5, the listing of Noval Property was completed, through which the parent company Viohalco raised the amount of 48 million euros.

In February 2024, the major IPO of Athens International Airport also took place. This was the third largest listing in the modern history of the Athens stock exchange. Through the disposal of a significant percentage of shares, the amount of 738 million euros was raised.

Negotiable bonds

Moreover, four negotiable bonds have been traded on the stock market in the last two years: Intralot and Autohellas in early 2024, Ideal in late 2023 and Metlen in July 2023. In fact, the possibility of more companies to follow suit in 2025 is not ruled out.

Listings on the Main Market of the ATHEX from 2023 to date

• Bank of Cyprus 23/9/2024

• Performance Technologies 31/7/2024

• Noval Property 5/6/2024

• AIA 7/2/2024

• Orilina 11/12/2023

• Trade Estates 10/11/2023

• Optima Bank 4/10/2023

• Austriacard 23/3/2023

Bond listings on the ATHEX from 2023 to date

• Intralot 28/2/2024

• Autohellas 24/1/2024

• Ideal 18/12/2023

• Metlen 11/7/2023