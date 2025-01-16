“My Home II” Subsidy Program: The banks participating in the new initiative

The Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) announced that it has assumed the management of the “MY HOME II” program, with a total budget of 2 billion euros, which offers the opportunity to 20,000 young people, couples and families to acquire a first residence with extremely favorable terms and a subsidized interest rate.

The program is financed 50% by the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund and 50% by banking institutions.

The following banking institutions are collaborating with the Hellenic Development Bank in this specific program:

National Bank

Piraeus Bank

Alpha Bank

Eurobank

Bank of Attica

Cooperative Bank of Thessaly

Cooperative Bank of Karditsa

Cooperative Bank of Epirus

Cooperative Bank of Chania

The “My Home II” Program, managed by the Hellenic Development Bank, is implemented within the framework of the Recovery and Resilience Fund Loan Program with funding from the European Union “NextGenerationEU.”

The participation of a large number of banking institutions ensures the maximum possible coverage and access to the program’s services, strengthening social cohesion and sustainable development.