MSC receives warm welcome at its first visit for 2025

The ship “MSC Sinfonia” was met with a warm reception during its first visit to the port of Piraeus in 2025 by the management of PPA SA, organizing a special event.

During the event, the DCEO of PPA SA, Cpt. Jin Beiyuan, exchanged honorary plaques with the ship’s Cpt. Mr. Giuseppe Cazzano.

The ship, with a capacity of 2,646 passengers, is 274.9 meters long and has 13 decks. It is expected to make a total of 52 arrivals by the end of the year.

MSC Cruises operates in the port of Piraeus, mostly operating disembarkation cruises throughout the year. In 2025, it is expected to approach the port 110 times with the ships “MSC Sinfonia”, “MSC Fantasia”, “MSC Armonia”, as well as the luxurious “Explora I”, recording a significant increase in the number of arrivals compared to the previous year.

At the same time, the upward trend of Homeporting cruises at the port of Piraeus continues for the new year, as, according to pre-bookings, for 2025 it is expected to surpass the record performance of 1 million Homeporting passengers achieved in 2024.

Based on these figures, Piraeus has now established itself in the top three Homeport cruise ports in the Mediterranean. According to Piraeus Port Authority SA, the benefits arising from homeporting for the local and national economy are numerous, as it contributes to the creation of new jobs and the increase in the revenues of businesses operating in the tourism sector, catering, ship supply and repair sectors, etc.