Strategic partnership between Performance Technologies and ThreatScene Greece to strengthen cybersecurity services

Performance Technologies and ThreatScene have announced their strategic partnership in the field of cybersecurity.

The partnership between the two companies aims to provide and improve cybersecurity services that enhance organizations’ compliance with regulatory standards and their resilience in dealing with modern threats. This is achieved by combining ThreatScene’s specialized solutions with the strong technological background of the cybersecurity team and the Security Operations Center (SOC) of Performance Technologies.

This partnership is a significant development in the field of cybersecurity, with the two companies focusing on creating integrated solutions (IT/OT) to meet the growing needs of businesses and organizations in the digital age.

At the same time, this partnership highlights the commitment of both companies to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity, creating solutions that empower businesses and organizations to protect their assets in an ever-evolving digital world.