LeonidsPort B.V. launches tender offer for 21% stake in Thessaloniki Port Authority

The Dutch company “Leonidsport B.V” submitted a voluntary tender offer for a maximum of 2,116,800 shares of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA), representing 21.0% of the company’s share capital and voting rights.

The offered price amounts to 27 euros.

The share closed at 23.90 euros (+8.64%), i.e. the offer is made at a premium of 12.97%.

Approval by the Capital Market Commission

The implementation of the tender offer, as noted in a relevant announcement, requires the approval of the information memorandum by the Capital Market Commission, which will include all the terms of the offer.

The tender offer is optional and will be valid, regardless of the number of shares, which will be legally and validly offered until the end of the acceptance period, subject to the maximum number of shares of the offer.

The company’s advisor is Alpha Bank.

Leonidsport B.V. is a Dutch company that was established on 16.12.2024 as a holding company for the purpose of participating in the capital of another entity and does not employ any employees, while on the date of the offer, the share capital amounts to 100 euros and is divided into 100,000 common shares with a nominal value of 0.001 euros each.