Supermarkets: Low expectations for 2025

Supermarket executives see a slowdown in the sector’s growth in the first half of the new year, according to a survey of retail and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) industry trends by IELKA.

The results of the executives’ opinions depict a difficult and particularly demanding business environment for businesses in the food sector (industry and retail) with low, almost marginal growth rates expected in the near future, at least for the first months of 2025, the report stated.

In summary, the results of the survey that record the expectations of industry executives in the first half of 2025:

Increase in sales value in the first half of 2025 (+0.8%) compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

Stabilization of sales volume in the first half of 2025 (+0.1%) compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

Maintenance of the economic climate at positive levels, but cautiously.

Stabilizing trends for prices

In relation to expectations for sales in the sector, a majority of respondents, 48%, believe that the value of sales in the sector will increase in the next six months, while a small percentage of 23% believes that it will decrease.

Assessment of the country’s economic situation

The negative trend recorded in 2022-23 is maintained.

At the end of 2024, only 23% believed that the economic situation had improved and the majority, 41%, that it had worsened.