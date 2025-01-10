Greece employs 89,000 third country nationals to cover vacancies

Unskilled workers in agriculture, food industry, and elderly care units are the main professions that the government seeks to cover with the transfer of workers from third countries.

More specifically, the total number of jobs offered for third-country nationals is set at 89,290.

Of these, 41,670 concern dependent employment, 45,620 seasonal employment, while there are also 2,000 positions that are characterized as “highly skilled” and require the corresponding qualifications.

Unskilled workers wanted

Regarding dependent employment positions, the data shows that 16,000 out of 41,670 – 38.39% – are focused on unskilled workers, since this is the sector where the majority of vacancies are located. In fact, the decision stipulates that these workers will be employed in agriculture, livestock farming, forestry and fishing.

There are also 5,000 jobs for office workers. Employees in this category will be employed in domestic companies that have signed agreements and operate as branches of foreign companies that have undertaken the promotion of products and the provision of technical support.

Manufacturing is estimated to be able to fill another 3,000 vacancies, while 1,430 are intended for factory workers (food industry, olive mills, cheese factories), while 1,100 operators of fixed industrial machinery and equipment are also sought, who must also have the appropriate specialization. Of the remaining positions offered, 1,500 domestic helpers and 1,000 caregivers for the elderly – people with disabilities stand out, a fact indicative of the problem that exists for these special and vulnerable cases of citizens.

However, there are also another 45,620 seasonal work positions offered, which again in their vast majority (78.91% or 36,000) concern unskilled agricultural workers. The number of positions requested to be filled by cleaning workers amounts to 2,750 and is intended mainly for hotels and tourist accommodations. A large number of positions (2,200) also exist for food preparation assistants (laundry workers, work in fast food).

Agreements with Bangladesh, Egypt

There have already been signed bilateral agreements to fill the first 9,000 positions. Of these, 4,000 concern agricultural workers who will come from Bangladesh. They will fill vacant positions in agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fisheries and tourism.

There is also an agreement with Egypt for another 5,000 jobs, regarding the employment of seasonal workers in the agricultural sector, which has been in force since January 24, 2023.