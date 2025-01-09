Heavy fines for property owners who do not comply with new short-term rental regulations

Property managers who do not comply with the new regulations applicable to short-term rentals, or who obstruct an inspection by the Public Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and the Tourism Ministry risk a fine of 5,000 euros.

In fact, the manager of a short-term rental property will have a period of fifteen days, from the day the violation is detected, to comply with the regulations, while if a new inspection is carried out within one year of the notification of the fine and a violation is again detected, the fine is doubled and in the case of each subsequent violation, it is quadrupled.

The new framework of fines is included in a bill submitted to Parliament which establishes special specifications for tourism activities, also including regulations for short-term rentals, the environmental classification of accommodations and the simplification of business establishment procedures as well as the strengthening of tourism infrastructure.

At least ten (10) days before the inspection, the property manager will be informed in any appropriate way, so that he can provide any evidence confirming that he is operating legally and complies with the rules. If deemed necessary, the officials conducting the inspection will request the assistance of the Greek Police for the conduct of the inspection, which will provide it at the time and place requested.

It should be noted that properties rented on a short-term basis must meet the following specifications:

a) constitute primary residential use and have natural lighting, ventilation and air conditioning,

b) have insurance against civil liability for damages or accidents that may occur,

c) have an official document ensuring the existence of fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, a cut-off relay or anti-electric shock relay and escape signs, and

d) have a certificate of pest control and disinfestation, a pharmacy with first aid supplies, as well as a guide with emergency telephone numbers.