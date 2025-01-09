PPC Group: Construction of a CHP unit for district heating in Western Macedonia

The Public Power Corporation (PPC Group) announced the initiation of the construction of the High Efficiency Combined Heat and Power Unit (CHP), with the view to ensuring the coverage of district heating needs in Western Macedonia.

The investment, totaling around 80 million euros, is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2026.

The CHP unit is part of the PPC Group’s commitments, by co-signing the Memorandum of Understanding and Strategic Cooperation with the Coordination Committee of the Just Development Transition Plan, the Region of Western Macedonia, and the Municipalities of Kozani, Eordeia, Amyntaio, as well as the Natural Gas System Operator S.A.

The project ensures the constant supply of thermal energy to the interconnected district heating system of Western Macedonia, taking into account future expansions of the system, as determined by the Municipal District Heating Companies. The project was also designed with the aim of ensuring the lowest cost of thermal energy production compared to any alternative technology or investment, substantially contributing to the sustainability of the Municipal District Heating Companies.

The implementation of the CHP project provides for the installation of 17 internal combustion engines fueled by natural gas, which will be able to operate with a mixture of natural gas and hydrogen without affecting their efficiency. The unit will fully meet the requirements for a “full cogeneration” classification under the relevant legislation, ensuring an energy saving rate of over 10%, as well as an overall efficiency rate of over 75%.