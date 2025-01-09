EY: Greeks limit their consumption habits

The prolonged economic slowdown and the explosion of inflation are leading to more restrained consumer trends and changes in the shopping basket, according to the EY Future Consumer Index.

Greek consumers seem to be more concerned about their access to basic goods (41%) and their jobs (38%), compared to the global sample (28% and 26% respectively), but also to European consumers (19% and 15%).

According to the data, the estimated change in household spending over the next four months is revealing. The strongest intention to reduce spending over the next four months is recorded in luxury goods (80% of respondents), food out/delivery (70%), gifts for third parties and charitable donations (63%), sports and exercise equipment, gym memberships and sports activities, recreational activities outside the home, and snacks, sweets and savory snacks, all at 62%, and finally, purchases of other durable goods (61%).

Regarding the change in the way products are purchased as a result of their price increase, the categories in which consumers are primarily limiting the quantities they purchase are clothing, shoes and accessories (35%), beauty products and cosmetics (30%), experiences away from home (28%), alcoholic beverages (27%), gas/fuel (27%) and household energy (27%).