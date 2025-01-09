Psaltis (Alpha Bank): We are creating a bank with a strong identity

Alpha Bank CEO Vasilis Psaltis highlighted a series of significant milestones that have transformed the bank and placed it on a new growth trajectory.

According to the CEO, the key goals achieved in the past year:

-Economic recovery and robustness: The Bank recorded significant profitability growth – upgrading its profit target twice during the year, regaining investment grade and distributing a dividend for the first time in 16 years. Alpha Bank also met the regulatory Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) one and a half years earlier.

-Strategic partnership with UniCredit: with the rapid completion of the transaction in Romania and the launch of the onemarkets Fund mutual funds in the Greek market, as well as a series of joint actions with the Italian group in the Retail and Wholesale Banking sector, Alpha Bank’s position as the “Greek Bank for Europe” is constantly strengthened, creating a strong comparative advantage.

-Focus on customers: The Bank prioritizes the continuous improvement of its customer service, investing in new technologies and upgrading its services.

As Psaltis stated in his letter, the Bank, in 2024, reviewed over 60,000 comments and ratings from customers and employees, demonstrating its commitment to continuous improvement.

-Human resource development: Alpha Bank invests in the training and development of its employees, creating a modern and effective working environment.

-International recognition: Alpha Bank was awarded “Bank of the Year” by The Banker magazine of the Financial Times, confirming the successful implementation of its strategic plan, “but also the new role it can play as a member of one of the largest banking networks in Europe”, as the Group’s CEO underlined.

“Our goal is to create a Bank that will stand by its customers”

Psaltis emphasized that in 2025 the Bank will continue its hard work to strengthen its position in the domestic and European banking system. “Alpha Bank has a heavy obligation: to pioneer, to offer the highest quality service and to remain the Bank of Choice for our customers,” he noted, stressing the need for a bank with a strong identity that will be characterized by extroversion, pride and high expectations.

“Our goal is to create a Bank that will stand by its customers, because it understands their demand for progress and has the know-how to offer them solutions that will cover them against their uncertainty for the future. A Bank that, leaving behind the phobic syndromes of the past, will dare to intervene honestly in the public debate and propose solutions aimed at sustainable and inclusive development,” Psaltis said and added: “Alpha Bank aspires to shape its role as a vehicle for progress in the financial system and in society. By strengthening its presence at the international level and offering differentiated solutions to its customers, the Bank is preparing for the new year, having created all the conditions to move forward with greater confidence.”