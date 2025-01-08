Mitsotakis from Cairo: Cooperation with regional players who share common views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the geopolitical challenges in the Middle East region during his statement in the context of the 10th Trilateral Summit of Greece-Egypt-Cyprus held in Cairo.

The Prime Minister pointed out that “we recognize the need for cooperation with regional players with whom we share similar views on stability in the Middle East.”

Mitsotakis also focused on the importance of the business forum and stressed that there is renewed interest in strengthening economic ties between Greece and Egypt.

Regarding the energy sector, he said that “we value our cooperation” and pointed out that the EastMed forum is an example.

Earlier, before the private meeting of the leaders of the three countries and the expanded talks of the delegations, the Greek Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.