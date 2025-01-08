The Athens stock market ushers in 2025 with a rise at 14-year high

The Athens Stock Exchange needed just three sessions in 2025 to regain the 1,500-point milestone and reach its highest level in almost 14 years.

The Greek market, boosted by the new upward trend of banking stocks, managed to climb to 1,506 points, which is the best point since April 13, 2011, and continue the positive start to the new year.

Despite the volatility abroad, Athens has completed four consecutive “green” sessions, while it has achieved the absolute best in 2025 (3×3) and has improved the total value of the domestic capital market to the level of 106 billion euros.

Specifically, in the first session of the new week, the General Index recorded an increase of +1.33% and stood at 1,506.61 points, gaining almost 20 points compared to Friday’s close (1,486.83 points).

The banking index, despite the early volatility, made another impressive rally, ending at +2.78% and reaching a new 9-year high (1,351 points).

In the large-cap index (+1.62% at 3,678 points), Jumbo’s share rose +2.94% at 26.6 euros, Cenergy’s share jumped 2.93% and approached the record of 10 euros. Aegean and ELVALHALCOR followed at +2%, while OPAP’s share closed at +1.5% and touched 16 euros. PPC’s share, at the same time, strengthened +1.1% at 12.6 euros. Metlen’s share also rose +1%, reaching a 3-month high (34.8 euros). In contrast, Lamda Development’s share fell by -1.2% to 7.3 euros.