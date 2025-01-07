Mytlineos set to be the protagonist of 2025 

Evangelos Mytilineos, the powerful man of Metlen, who runs the most profitable non-banking listed company (based on data for the 9 months of 2024) is expected to be one of the protagonists of the new year, taking into account the positive prospects that are opening up for the Group, which he has been “running” all these years, both in terms of business activity and stock market valuation.

2025 is a milestone year for the powerful businessman. In addition to completing 30 years of presence on the Athens Stock Exchange, Evangelos Mytilineos is also ready to celebrate the Group’s listing on the London stock exchange, which is expected to be completed within the next quarter. The benefits of this move are obvious as Metlen will gain access to a financial market, which is monitored by the world’s leading investors.

At a business level, the Energy sector continues to be the main “pillar” of growth, with Metlen managing a RES portfolio of 11 GW (in various stages of development), which extends from Europe and Australia to Chile and South Korea.

The Metallurgy sector is moving at historically high levels of profitability, benefiting from the reduction in costs, the price of alumina and the primacy in the production of the so-called critical raw materials (gallium, bauxite, etc.).

Meanwhile, its subsidiary in the Construction sector, namely METKA, has a backlog of projects of almost 1 billion euros.

Ιs a new rally on the horizon?

All of this create promising prospects for Evangelos Mytilineos Group, which is currently valued at close to 5 billion euros (6th largest listed on the Athens Stock Exchange), although the management and shareholder leader (who controls 21.5%) has expressed the estimate of a doubling or even tripling in 3 to 5 years.

Meanwhile, analysts see the share at 46.9 euros (average of estimates), which translates into an upside margin of more than +37% compared to current levels. The optimistic story is also supported by the attractive valuation, with the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) hovering at just 7x.