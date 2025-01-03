Consumers adopt a wait-and-see stance ahead of upcoming sales

The vice president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, Nikos Kogioumtsis, spoke in an interview with “Naftemporiki TV” about two speeds during the holiday season.

Kogioumtsis explained that one speed concerns department stores, where things seem to have gone better, and the other concerns small businesses, which lagged behind compared to last year. “We essentially have a negative sign in consumption compared to last year.”

In fact, he stressed that consumers are cautious due to “consumer weakness. We know that a very large part of their income goes to the supermarket, food, energy and rent. We have seen it throughout this year, but it peaked during the holiday season.”

Consumers seem to be expecting the sales, according to what Kogioumtsis noted.

The demands for the new year

Setting out the two demands for a better new year, he stated that prices should be reduced and wages should be increased.