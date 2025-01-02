Ushering in 2025 with eyes on 1,500 points

Analysts appear cautiously optimistic about the performance of the Athens stock exchange in 2025 despite the multiple external challenges.

The Greek market, which ended the year with an increase of +12.6%, wishes to continue the series of four profitable years, which have recorded a cumulative return of +81.6% in the period 2021-2024.

The attractive valuations of listed companies, the expectations for dividends of around 5 billion euros, the resilience of profitability, but also the continuous business deals constitute the main pillars of optimism for 2025.

In addition, the robust macroeconomic framework, which provides the necessary stability to foreign investors, so that they can restore their confidence in the Greek economy and Greek assets, plays a crucial role.

On the other hand, there are many uncertainties related to foreign affairs. The new Trump presidency in the US, the risk of a trade war, geopolitical crises, political instability in Germany and France, as well as the economic stagnation of the Eurozone constitute challenges, which automatically affect Athens, given the high participation of foreigners.

In this environment, the new year begins with two major goals: on the one hand, the recovery of investment grade from the rating agency Moody’s (in March), on the other hand, the placement on the watchlist for upcoming inclusion in the Developed Markets.

The goal is the immediate surpassing of the psychological threshold of 1,500 points, which is the highest level in the last 13 years. The “January Effect”, in fact, is quite likely to help in this direction.

However, to reach 1,600 or 1,700 units, as some analysts set the goal, much more “fuel” will be needed.