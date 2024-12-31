Aktor’s plans for investments of 2 billion euros

Aktor Group’s share capital increase, amounting to 200 million euros, will have been completed by the end of January 2025.

The company will finance investments of 2 billion euros for the development of new activities.

The offering price of the new shares (43,478,478 in total) is 4.60 euros and their trading will begin on February 4. The exercise of the pre-registration right to participate in the share capital increase begins on January 10 and ends on January 24.

Based on the Prospectus of the increase approved last Friday by the Capital Market Commission, Aktor Group will make investments of 582 million in the Real Estate sector and 190 million in RES within 2025. The share capital increase will be financed by equity and other sources, such as bank loans (non-recourse basis, etc.).

Of the 200 million that will be raised, 50 million will be used to finance part of the transaction of 180 million for the acquisition of 56 important properties in Greece and abroad by Prodea REIC.

An amount of 88 million will be allocated to the acquisition of RES project portfolios, with a capacity of 1.3GW in full development, within 36 months. An amount of 10 million will finance part of the acquisition of 50.1% of the company Entelechy, which specializes in electromechanical projects, while 50 million will be channeled to new projects of the Group.

The goal of the Group’s management is for the turnover to reach 3.240 billion and the profits after taxes to reach 165 million euros in 2030.

Energy investments

Aktor will proceed in the first phase with the acquisition of RES projects under construction with 114 photovoltaic stations with a total capacity of 100 MWp in the Regional Unit of Fthiotida and 8 wind stations with a total capacity of 32.4 MWp in the Regional Unit of Aitoloakarnania. The total capacity will amount to 132.40 MW, with the investment reaching 108 million and to be completed within the first quarter of 2025.

In the second phase, it will proceed with the construction of 316 photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 247.9 MWp, in Serres and Aitoloakarnania, 5 wind farms with a capacity of 15.6 MWp, which are being developed in Aitoloakarnania and 30 wind farms with a total capacity of 166.8 MW, which are being developed in the same region.

The total capacity will amount to approximately 430 MW, while the price will reach approximately 83 million and will be paid in installments upon the achievement of specific project progress targets.

The Group has a portfolio of projects of approximately 2.5GW, which are categorized into wind (0.63GW), photovoltaic (0.82GW) and storage projects (1GW). It also promotes the creation of a portfolio of pumped storage projects with a total capacity of approximately 1.5GW, in the coming years.

Aktor Properties will acquire a real estate portfolio with a total value of approximately 582 million from Prodea, which is estimated to generate annual rental income of approximately 41.5 million.