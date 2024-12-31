Athens Stock Market: New year’s eve with double-digit profits in 2024

The Athens Stock Exchange is heading into its last trading day of 2024, bracing to say goodbye to a fairly rewarding year, despite international challenges and buying fatigue.

The General Index is stable in the area of 1,450-1,460 points, which means that the increase in the 12 months amounts to +12.6%, with the banking index standing out again and gaining +20.7%.

The increase in the FTSE Large Cap is estimated at +13.3%, while the FTSE Mid Cap lags significantly behind, settling for +3.2%.

The cumulative capitalization appears “inflated” by at least 15 billion euros, as from 87 billion euros at the end of 2023 it now steadily exceeds 102 billion euros.

Meanwhile, there is also an improvement in daily turnover, with successive placements (e.g. Piraeus, NBG) and large business deals (e.g. TENERG) helping the transaction value to strengthen by 25% and reach 139 million euros per day (based on January-November data).

The General Index is currently only slightly (-3%) away from the “peaks” of 1,502 units, which constitute the highest level not only of 2024 (recorded on May 20), but also of the last 13 years.

The Athens stock market is hopefully completing its 4th consecutive positive year, with cumulative profits for the period 2021-2024 reaching an impressive +80.02%. At the same time, the increase in capitalization in the 4-year period is estimated at at least 49 billion euros.

As for today’s session, investors are not expected to take major risks.