NVISO’s investment in Greece – Cybersecurity gaining momentum

NVISO has placed Greece at the center of its attention, strengthening the country’s position in the European cybersecurity sector.

The company’s investment in Greece is growing rapidly, exceeding initial expectations, and NVISO is planning further expansion with new offices in Thessaloniki.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity community, NVISO will organize the second edition of the cybersecurity competition “Cybersecurity Challenge Greece” in March 2025 and will be open to students.

According to Jan De Blauwe, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of NVISO in Greece, “at NVISO, we are particularly excited about our investment in Greece.” He added that “the country offers a positive investment climate, a highly qualified workforce, and an attractive and flexible regulatory framework. Our experience in Greece has already far exceeded our expectations.”

Global cost of cyberattacks reaches 10 trillion dollars

The head of NVISO participated in a relevant panel at the Emerging Tech Forum 2024, recently organized by the Hellenic Emerging Technology Industries Association (HETiA). He made special mention of the long-standing presence of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in Greece, noting that this presence has already created a direct relationship and connection between Greece and the international cybersecurity community, offering today, more than ever, the guarantees for the country to develop into an international hub in the sector.

The Executive Director of NVISO in Greece also referred to the enormous cost of 10 trillion dollars annually from cyberattacks for the global economy, underlining the critical role of cybersecurity in protecting infrastructure and digital services. He finally encouraged young people to pursue careers in this rapidly growing and influential sector.

NVISO has offices in Belgium, Germany, Greece and Austria and employs over 200 people.