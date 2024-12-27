PPC: New energy production projects by 2027

The commercial operation of two new gas turbine units at the PPC Santorini Power Plant, in the Monolithos area of Thira, has begun.

With a total nominal power of 30MW and an efficiency of 33%, the new units will contribute to ensuring the island’s energy sufficiency in view of the summer season.

The two new, state-of-the-art gas turbine units, in combination with the two existing ones, will cover up to 50% of Santorini’s energy needs during the summer months, which are peak demand months.

The PPC Group explained in a statement that the new gas turbine units are equipped with all modern systems for reducing emissions of gaseous pollutants and particles. The noise level, which does not exceed 65 db at the boundaries of the Station, will be lower than that of the existing units, which reduces the environmental footprint.

4 additional major new power projects in progress in island Greece

Four additional projects in island Greece are included in the PPC Group’s plan for the next 12 months, with a total capacity of over 300MW, with the aim of modernizing the generation plants and ensuring the energy sufficiency of the islands.

Specifically, in Heraklion (Crete), Soroni (Rhodes), Chios and Lesvos, the replacement of existing units with modern gas turbines is planned, which fully comply with the requirements of the environmental legislation of the European Union and Greece.

As emphasized by the PPC Group, the new gas turbine units are expected to increase the production capacity of the plants on the islands, thus building the energy independence of the regions, while their use contributes to reducing public service costs. Furthermore, due to the replacement of heavy fuel oil (HFO) by diesel (LFO), as well as the lower noise during their operation, the new gas turbine units contribute to improving the environmental footprint.

New flexible generation units of 1.8GW by 2027 – flexibility, adequacy, stability

As flexible generation units, with fast response, the new gas turbine units operate in support of RES. In practice, as the PPC Group explained, they provide security to the energy production system, as they contribute to reducing the risk of sudden power outages.

Based on the Strategic Plan for the three-year period 2025-2027, the PPC Group will invest significantly in flexible energy production projects – including gas turbines, pumped storage, etc. – with the aim of adding 1.8GW of installed capacity by 2027.