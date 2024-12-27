Sustainable water management: Strategies for the protection οf water resources

EYDAP’s Sustainable Development is based on the sustainable management of the hydrological cycle and the reduction of the company’s environmental footprint.

The rational utilization and exploitation of natural resources without affecting the environment is part of corporate responsibility and a vital growth factor.

Sustainable Reservoir Management

The management of the reservoirs aims at the quantitative and qualitative sustainability of the resources.

EYDAP ensures the protection of the reservoirs by adhering to strict legislation for the “protection of the water from pollution and contamination, the control of projects and activities, as well as by sampling measurements of the water quality of the reservoirs.

Sustainable Management of Water Supply Network & Fixed Assets Smart Grid

The company is in the process of developing a “Smart Grid” which will regulate and control the production and distribution of the resources.

Reuse with direct pumping from the network

The reuse and recycling of water are gaining increasing momentum in the Sustainable Development of cities, highlighting the central role of water through the triptych Water – Energy – Matter on which the circular economy focuses.

Monitoring and protection of surface waters

Following the successful completion of the European research program INTCATCH, EYDAP has at its disposal two autonomous robotic vessels which strengthen the existing program for monitoring and protecting water quality.