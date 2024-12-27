649 actions to boost Greek exports in 2025

The Secretary General of International Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enterprise Greece, Dimitris Skalkos, in an interview with “N” announced a series of targeted actions to strengthen the country’s export performance.

Skalkos announced the launch of the 2025 National Strategic Plan for Extroversion, which includes 649 actions concerning the participation of Greek businesses in exhibitions, the organization of business missions, the facilitation of export trade, development cooperation, energy diplomacy, and the strengthening of Greece’s role in international organizations.

He spoke about the sectors that can play a leading role in Greek exports and expressed his concern about the uncertainty and introversion recorded at a global level.

Regarding Greek exports, he said that they are recording remarkable performance as a result of the dynamic recovery of the economy.

“Our exports with a base year of 2010 have doubled and since 2020, exports of goods have exceeded exports of services as a percentage of GDP. What is important is that the shares of goods that incorporate technology and innovation have increased, which means that they have added value (indicating a gradual change in our production model).

Exports of goods are increasing at a rate four times higher than that of the Eurozone, while finally the share of exports as a percentage of global exports has increased significantly.”

On the 2025 National Strategic Plan for Extroversion, he said that “it will be available in the coming days. It lists all the extroversion actions that, after lengthy consultation with economic partners and bodies, are selected to be implemented.

Asked which sectors can lead the way, he replied:

“Great prospects are presented in the agri-food sector, the construction sector with the significant international experience that our construction companies have, shipping and marine transport equipment, as well as green energy. I would also add the dynamically developing domestic defense technology sector.”