Intergovernmental agreement between Greece and Israel to promote regional energy stability

An intergovernmental agreement to promote regional energy stability, as well as innovative energy projects concerning the Eastern Mediterranean and the entire European Union, was signed by the Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, and the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel, Eli Cohen.

The agreement was signed on Monday, December 23, 2024, at the Ministry of Environment and Energy, in the context of Cohen’s scheduled visit to Greece.

Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, stated: “It was with great pleasure that I welcomed my friend and counterpart, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel, Mr. Eli Cohen, and we signed this strategic agreement in Greece, which seals the long-standing relationship and cooperation between Greece and Israel. The agreement with Israel is an important milestone in the cooperation between the two countries on energy issues and holds much in store for the future, as both Greece and Israel face the impacts of the climate crisis. In this context, the creation of a ‘green’ electricity corridor from Israel to the EU, via Greece, will be a project of strategic importance for the Eastern Mediterranean region.”