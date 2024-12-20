ONEX Shipyards & Technologies: Agreement with MAN Energy Solutions SE for the supply of propulsion engines

ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group signed an agreement with MAN Energy Solutions SE for the order and supply of twenty sets of main propulsion engines to be installed on the first RAstar 2800 tugboats.

The order includes the supply of a total of 40 propulsion engines, as each set consists of 2 MAN 16V175D-MM engines, with a power of 2560kW at 1800rpm and the necessary auxiliary systems, with an option for an additional 20 sets of main propulsion engines (total 80).

The tugboats will be built at ONEX shipyards in Elefsis and Syros, following the Group’s strategic agreement with the largest tugboat design company in the world, the Canadian Robert Allan, where ONEX Group acquired the exclusive rights to build up to 40 tugboats within the next five years, offering integrated solutions for the modernization of the fleet of these valuable vessels in Greece and abroad.

The order is estimated at tens of millions of euros, while the total value of the production line for the five years is estimated at over 380 million euros.

The two Groups are also developing a plan to further strengthen their cooperation through the support of MAN engines, within the framework of the ONEX Group’s strategy, aiming to create an expanded industrial ecosystem in the Mediterranean region.

By signing this agreement, ONEX and MAN Energy Solutions SE Groups contribute to the development of the shipping industry in the country, bringing innovative technologies and modern shipbuilding systems, with the aim of transitioning towards a carbon-neutral future.