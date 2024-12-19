Greece registers the second lowest food inflation among EU-27 in November

Greece registered the second lowest food inflation among EU-27 in November.

According to Eurostat data, food and non-alcoholic drink prices in Greece rose marginally by 0.4% compared to November 2023, an annual rate that is significantly low for a developed economy when the corresponding rate for the EU stands at 2.5%.

It is the lowest rate of food and non-alcoholic drink inflation in Greece since May 2021, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that led to higher grain prices while the coronavirus pandemic had already reduced consumption significantly.

Eurostat confirmed that the general consumer price index in Greece reached 3%, half a point above the European average.

On a monthly basis (October-November), Greece had the second-best performance among EU-27, with prices falling by 1.2%. Only Malta registered a greater drop (-3.2%).