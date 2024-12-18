Info Quest Technologies undertakes the distribution of Commvault solutions in Greece, Cyprus and Malta

Info Quest Technologies announced its collaboration with Commvault, a global leader in data protection and management solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Info Quest Technologies undertakes the distribution of Commvault products and solutions in Greece, Cyprus and Malta, expanding the options it provides to its customers for integrated and leading data management solutions.

As the Greek company emphasized, the new collaboration with Commvault underlined Info Quest Technologies’ commitment to providing high-value-added solutions and acting as a catalyst for the development and success of its customers in the modern business world.

Commvault has been consistently recognized in recent years as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery solutions, a position that confirms the company’s commitment to high-level data protection, management and recovery services, which allow businesses to effectively manage their data in the cloud, on-premise or in hybrid environments.

Commvault® Cloud is a Cyber Resilience platform designed to meet the needs of any business environment with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid recovery capabilities at scale, the platform now ensures data protection and recovery in any environment for more than 25,000 large organizations worldwide.