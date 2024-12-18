Cosmos Sport: Investments of 15 million euros for new stores

Cosmos Sport sees significant growth prospects in the sportswear market, investing 12-15 million euros annually to develop a network of stores in Greece and Cyprus.

According to JD/Cosmos Group CEO Michalis Tsiknakis, an average of 10 stores are planned to be opened annually in Greece and Cyprus in 2025-2029.

Today, the group has 96 stores under six brands (Cosmos Sport, JD Sports, Sneaker10, Slamdunk, Rundome and Sportsfactory). In 2024, nine new stores opened, while two more (in Kavala and Serres) will open in the coming days, bringing the total number to 98. It is noted that of the 96 existing points of sale, 53 are Cosmos Sport, 21 Sneaker10, 14 JD Sports and the rest Slamdunk and Rundome.

In Cyprus, the network has 11 stores. In fact, last week the fourth JD Sports store opened in Paphos, while 4 Cosmos Sport and 3 Sneaker10 are also operating.