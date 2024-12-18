Klarna survey: Fewer gifts for 20.1% of Greeks

Consumers are adopting various practices to save money and maximize the value of holiday shopping, according to a survey by Klarna, a global payment and shopping service, on the consumer behavior of Greeks in view of Christmas.

More specifically, 50.8% of Greek consumers are looking for more affordable products, 56.6% intend to shop only during sales periods and 27.4% will use “Buy Now, Pay Later” solutions to save money.

The survey was conducted in November 2024 in collaboration with the research company Appinio, with the participation of 1,000 Greek consumers.

A total of 33.1% of consumers noted that they used AI for their Christmas shopping. They mainly used it for price comparison (67%), searching for deals and discounts (57%), saving time (51%), finding cheaper options (52%), and saving money (46%).

Compared to previous years, 20.1% said that they will buy fewer gifts. 41.1% plan to reduce their spending on non-essential items and 32.5% will only buy if there is a significant offer.

The majority of consumers appear to be keeping a modest budget for Christmas gifts this year. Specifically, 7.8% plan to spend between 1-50 euros and 18.7% plan to spend between 51-100 euros. The largest percentage, reaching 37%, has a budget of 101-250 euros, while 20.2% plan to spend between 251 and 500 euros. 10.3% are targeting spending between 501 and 1,000 euros, while 3% of consumers replied they will spend between 1,001 and 2,000 euros. Men appear to spend more on Christmas gifts, with 25% opting for 251-500 euros (versus 15% of women) and 12% for 501-1,000 euros (versus 8% of women). On the other hand, women appear to have a smaller budget, with 25% limited to 51-100 euros (versus 13% of men).