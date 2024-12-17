SEKE: Increase in turnover and profits-New honey production unit inaugurated

SEKE (Cooperative Union of the Tobacco Growers of Greece) expects to close this year’s fiscal year with a large increase in turnover and improved profitability, while at the same time expanding its activities to other sectors of the Greek agri-food sector.

As reported to “N” by the CEO of SEKE Group and former Minister of Rural Development, Alexandros Kontos, SEKE is expected to increase its turnover in 2024 to 97-98 million euros, compared to 79.4 million euros, with the increase coming from its development in new markets, with a parallel rise in its profitability, which at a pre-tax level it reached 490,000 euros in 2023.

New honey production unit “The Grecials”

A few days ago, SEKE inaugurated its new honey production unit “The Grecials”, strengthening its activity in the honey products sector and its commitment to promoting the quality and authenticity of Greek products in the domestic and international markets.

The new unit, which is fully operational, was equipped with cutting-edge technology, meets the highest international standards for preserving the natural quality of honey, has a packaging capacity of up to 7,000 kilos of honey per 8 hours and the investment reached around 1 million euros, exclusively from the company’s own resources.

“The Grecials” products include, in addition to honey, extra virgin olive oil, natural pomegranate juice and olives, and other products from the Greek agri-food sector are expected soon.