EU Commission has disbursed 42% of RRF allocation-What Greece is waiting for

The European Commission has already disbursed 42% of the funds from the Recovery and Resilience Fund to the 27 member states, according to the new Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Valdis Dombrovskis.

“The total disbursement, including the pre-financing of the Recovery Plan, reaches 269 billion euros, out of the 723.8 billion that constitute the total allocation of the Fund. This amount represents 42% of the total RRF allocation,” Dombrovskis stated.

What Greece is waiting for

Based on the “National Recovery and Resilience Plan Greece 2.0” Greece is waiting a total of 36 billion euros from the Recovery Fund – 18 billion in grants and the same amount in loans.

So far, Greece has received 18 billion euros, as four payment requests have already been approved. The Finance Ministry has submitted this month the fifth request for a total of 3.3 billion euros – 1.3 billion euros in grants and 2 billion in loans. For 2025, Athens expects 4.9 billion euros from the Recovery Fund and another 7 billion for 2026.

“Greece 2.0” includes 106 investments and 68 reforms, divided into 4 pillars: Green Transition, Digitalization, Employment and Social Cohesion and Economic and Institutional Transformation. The goal is to mobilize 60 billion euros of investments in the next five years with the Recovery Plan.