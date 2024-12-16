Investments in data centers in Greece

Greece’s goal to become a data processing and transfer center seems more feasible than ever. However, most of the investments that have been announced, and if implemented will change the “game”, are in their early stages.

The next five years are considered decisive. Investments in data centers need time to mature, parallel movements so that large fiber optic cable systems operate in the country, proper planning to ensure the required energy (there is plenty of it) but also the development of a supporting ecosystem in combination with strong demand for the services offered.

A milestone in the development of the sector was the acquisition (in 2020) of Lamda Hellix by Digital Realty (one of the largest companies in the world in the data center market with a presence in 45 countries).

Starting from the first two data centers, Athens 1 and Athens 2 (created by Lamda Hellix, a Greek company until its acquisition), Digital Realty currently operates Athens 3, with a total capacity of 9 MW. In 2025, it will add another 7.8 MV after putting Athens 4 and Heraklion 1 (Crete) into operation, investments totaling 120 million euros.

Digital Realty’s planning also includes Athens 5, the construction of which will depend on the demand for data center services.

3 data centers in Spata

Digital Realty’s major clients include, among others, Microsoft, which, as is known, has announced since October 2020 the construction and operation of three data centers in Attica (in the Spata area) with a total budget of 976.168 million euros (excluding VAT).

The French Data4 Group operates in Italy, Spain, Poland and Germany, in addition to France. It entered the Greek market quietly and has promised to invest around 300 million euros in 3 data centers.

PPC’s plans

PPC is also attempting to become a player in the data center market. It recently announced the establishment of Data In Scale, a joint venture in which the energy company has a 45% stake, with 55% owned by Damac (EDGNEX Data Centers) from the United Arab Emirates.

Apto’s new projects

Apto (data center provider) announced on its website the construction of another data center in Attica in the Spata area.

This is, as reported, an investment of 300 million euros from Apto (a vehicle of the American investment company PIMCO) and Dromeus Capital Group (an alternative investment management company active in real estate and digital infrastructure).

Lancom’s deals

The Greek company Lancom, based in Thessaloniki, has a significant presence in this market. The goal of its management, headed by George Nolis, is to transform the Balkan Gate into a central telecommunications hub for Central and Eastern Europe. In November, Lancom signed a strategic agreement with EXA Infrastructure, which resulted in the interconnection of Balkan Gate Thessaloniki with the largest Internet Exchanges (IXPs) in Europe, through the shortest physical routes.