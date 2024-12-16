Research Greece revises GEK TERNA shares

Research Greece revised the target price for the GEK TERNA’s share at 25.8 euros and gave a buy recommendation (Own It).

In its new note, the specialized and independent financial analysis company was quick to evaluate new data, following the sale of Terna Energy for 880 million euros, which will finance new attractive concession projects.

Why GEK TERNA?

The main reason to acquire the stock, according to the report, has to do with its attractiveness in the infrastructure sector, and more specifically:

-the traffic on the motorways combined with the inflation-based adjustment of tolls on motorways that are already in operation is the safest and most attractive point in terms of risk/return,

-all the motorways in GEK TERNA’s portfolio have a history of operation and revenue/profitability,

-they constitute 43% of the estimated value, with the airport in Kastelli (the second largest in the country) contributing another 6%.