Metlen applies for second listing in London

Greek energy group Metlen has applied for a second listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), according to two sources cited by Reuters.

The company’s shares are currently traded on the Athens Stock Exchange and the application concerns the simultaneous trading of the shares on the FTSE 100 and the Athens Stock Exchange.

In September, speaking to Bloomberg, Metlen Group Chairman and CEO Evangelos Mytilineos had announced that the request to the LSE would be submitted before the end of the year and expressed the expectation that it would be completed by the second quarter of 2025.



Stock Market: Metlen at 2.5-month high

Metlen’s share is at its highest level in the last 2.5 months (34.1 euros), which has a series of 6/7 positive sessions since December 5.

As a result the share has returned above 34 euros. The capitalization is again approaching the 5 billion euro milestone, while the market awaits the listing in London.