Iktinos: Approval for the quarry in Volakas

Iktinos received approval from the decentralized administration of Macedonia Thrace for the lease, by direct contract, of a public area of 99,403 sq.m. for the underground exploitation of a marble quarry in the Leptokaries Volakas area of the Municipality of Kato Nevrokopi in Drama.

As the listed marble industry emphasized, this new exploitation of the underground quarry will increase by 20% the production of Volakas dolomite marble, which constitutes 70% of the company’s production. It is noted that over 100 people are already employed in the quarry and after the development, the staff is expected to increase further. In July 2023, the relevant technical study was approved by the General Directorate of Mineral Raw Materials of the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

Positive outlook

The company has positive prospects for 2025, after a profitable nine-month period in the current financial year. Specifically, in the 9 months of 2024, it recorded an increase in turnover by 23.12% and EBITDA by 189.50%. EBITDA amounted to 3.18 million euros compared to 1.10 million euros in the corresponding period last year. Turnover amounted to 22.44 million euros, compared to 18.22 million euros in the corresponding 9 months of 2023. Regarding business activity, Iktinos stressed its entry into new markets for the supply of marble to major projects abroad.