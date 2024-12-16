Hellas Gold: Total economic value of 343.9 million euros

The 2023 Social Responsibility Performance Report of Hellas Gold shows a total economic value of 343.9 million euros, and the strengthening of both local and national growth.

According to the company, 236.4 million euros were allocated to contractors and service providers, while 24.8 million euros were returned to the Greek State, underlining the positive and multi-level impact of such a large-scale investment.

The company implemented an extensive program of social projects and actions, strengthening the economic, social and environmental development of the wider region.

In this context, Hellas Gold carried out 146 social investment actions in 2023, with a total value of 1.73 million euros, to support the local community and create long-term opportunities for future generations.

1,738 direct and indirect jobs

In terms of employment, at the end of 2023, Hellas Gold supported a total of 1,738 direct and indirect jobs, the majority of which came in local communities, of which 12.3% were held by women.

In addition, it continued to invest in maintaining a safe working environment with investments of 2.5 million euros in health and safety equipment and systems, while digital transformation and optimization of the operating model contributed to the return of 5.1 million euros in productivity bonuses to employees for 2023.

In 2024, the significant increase in employment continued at the Skouries project under development, which is constantly creating numerous new jobs, further strengthening the local economy. At the same time, it allocated 4.6 million euros in environmental protection actions and investments and received the highest AAA rating for the Olympias mine, in 14 out of the 30 benchmark indicators of the international standard “Towards Sustainable Mining – TSM” for sustainable mining activity from the Mining Companies Association of Canada.

All of the above initiatives are a continuation of a series of social investments worth over 28 million euros, which the company implemented in the past decade to support the local community, having committed to a long-term social investment program of 80 million dollars over a 25-year period.