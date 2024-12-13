Huawei launches European Logistics Hub at the Piraeus Container Terminal

The technology giant Huawei is planning to create a European Logistics Hub at the Cosco facilities in the port of Piraeus, demonstrating the emphasis it places on its investment in Greece. This hub will constitute the gateway for Huawei products to the European market.

In his speech, the CEO of Huawei SE Europe, Reno Fujun, pointed out that the initiative of the Chinese company marks the increasing role of Greece as an attractive destination for investment and development of cutting-edge infrastructure.

“2024 is a very important year, as Huawei’s operation in the country marks 20 years. This represents a path full of contributions to Greece with great added value.”

Referring to the European Logistics Hub in the port of Piraeus, Fujun spoke of a very important project in the global supply chain. A strategic initiative, which guarantees – as he said – a contribution of 7.8 million euros annually to the Greek economy, the creation of 30 jobs in the first stage and an annual growth rate of 10%.

In his turn, Captain Wang Jihang, CEO of Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), emphasized that the collaboration with Huawei demonstrates the convergence of two business giants. “The two companies have joined forces with the aim of promoting trade and innovation in Greece and Europe. At the same time, this decision demonstrates PCT’s unwavering commitment to technology and sustainable practices.”

“The creation of the European Logistics Hub confirms that the port of Piraeus is not just a port. It is a cornerstone of global trade,” Captain Wang Jihang noted, adding its dedication to improving its facilities and practices.

He also underlined the fact that Piraeus is one of the most important ports, not only in the Mediterranean, but it is a bridge that connects continents, markets and people. “That is why this agreement will help us achieve the ambitious goal of rapid distribution of products, with benefits for industry and European consumers,” he concluded.