Green light for strategic investments of 253 million euros

The Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments gave the “green light” to four investments with a budget of 253 million euros, in the context of implementing the country’s new production model presented on October 21.

The four investments, implemented through the General Secretariat for Private Investments, concern the defense industry, the country’s self-sufficiency in paper and alcohol, as well as flight safety and civil protection services.

Metlen’s strategic investment, with a budget of 45 million euros, concerns new building infrastructure and specialized mechanical equipment in the Thessaly region. The goal is to produce special metal structures with advanced technology and high added value.

The strategic investment of BGS alcohols, with a budget of 34 million euros, aims to establish an integrated unit for the production and distribution of ethyl alcohol of agricultural origin for multiple uses. The vertically integrated unit will be installed in the Patras business park, while the strengthening of domestic ethyl alcohol production will reduce imports by Greek producers.

The strategic investment of Olympic, with a budget of 74.75 million euros, is part of a larger investment of over 140 million euros. It concerns the creation of an aircraft maintenance services center as well as a flight simulator and crew training center, within the “El. Venizelos” airport.

Finally, INTERTRADE’s strategic investment, with a budget of 99 million euros, which was approved in May 2023, aims to expand the capacity of an existing unit, which will be implemented in Oinofyta. It seeks to operationally integrate all of the company’s production units into one location. In addition, a central warehouse and modern distribution infrastructure for finished products and paper rolls are being created.