The winners of the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards

The Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards took place on Friday, December 6.
The event presented 20 awards to individuals, companies or organizations for achievements in the shipping industry during the current year.
Specifically, the winners of the awards, which were held for the 21st time this year, by category are:
Dry Cargo Company of the Year: DryDel Shipping
Tanker Company of the Year: Capital Group
Passenger Line of the Year: Variety Cruises
Shipbroker of the Year: Diamond Shipbroking
Shipping Financier of the Year: Neptune Maritime Leasing
Technical Achievement Award: MARTECMA
The Safety Award: EUNAVFOR Operation Aspides
Ship of the Year: FSRU ”Alexandroupolis”
Piraeus International Centre Award: Yes Forum
International Personality of the Year: Arsenio Dominguez
Seafarer of the Year: Capt. Stamatis Karamanolis & Capt. Michalis Lignos
Award for Achievement in Education or Training: Tsakos Merchant Marine Academy
Lloyd’s List Intelligence Big Data Award: Harbor Lab
The Sustainability Award: Angelicoussis Group
Person of the Sea: Amalia Provelengiou
Deal of the Year: Star Bulk Carriers
Next Generation Shipping Award: Sifis Vardinoyannis
Lloyd’s List / Propeller Club Lifetime Achievement Award: Themistoklis Vokos
Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year: Yannis Dragnis
Greek Shipping Personality of the Year: Elpi Petraki