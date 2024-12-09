The winners of the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards

The Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards took place on Friday, December 6.

The event presented 20 awards to individuals, companies or organizations for achievements in the shipping industry during the current year.

Specifically, the winners of the awards, which were held for the 21st time this year, by category are:

Dry Cargo Company of the Year: DryDel Shipping

Tanker Company of the Year: Capital Group

Passenger Line of the Year: Variety Cruises

Shipbroker of the Year: Diamond Shipbroking

Shipping Financier of the Year: Neptune Maritime Leasing

Technical Achievement Award: MARTECMA

The Safety Award: EUNAVFOR Operation Aspides

Ship of the Year: FSRU ”Alexandroupolis”

Piraeus International Centre Award: Yes Forum

International Personality of the Year: Arsenio Dominguez

Seafarer of the Year: Capt. Stamatis Karamanolis & Capt. Michalis Lignos

Award for Achievement in Education or Training: Tsakos Merchant Marine Academy

Lloyd’s List Intelligence Big Data Award: Harbor Lab

The Sustainability Award: Angelicoussis Group

Person of the Sea: Amalia Provelengiou

Deal of the Year: Star Bulk Carriers

Next Generation Shipping Award: Sifis Vardinoyannis

Lloyd’s List / Propeller Club Lifetime Achievement Award: Themistoklis Vokos

Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year: Yannis Dragnis

Greek Shipping Personality of the Year: Elpi Petraki